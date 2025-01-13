Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market Set To Hit US$ 974 Million By 2034, With A 5.1% CAGR From 2024, Fact.MR Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adoption of Crude Sulfate Turpentine Increasing as Sustainable Alternative to Petrochemical-based Products

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global crude sulfate turpentine is estimated at US$ 592 million in 2024, as per a study published by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for crude sulfate turpentine oil is projected to increase at 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Rising demand for bio-friendly products in several industries is set to contribute to the growing sales of crude sulfate turpentine over the coming years.Demand for crude sulfate turpentine is forecasted to increase owing to its importance in myriad applications, including thinners, adhesives, and solvents in the chemical industry. As a byproduct of pulp manufacturing, it is purchased by several end-use industries for a six-month or annual contract at a fixed price that shields them from fluctuation in raw material prices.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Suppliers of crude sulfate turpentine are focusing more on several emerging countries to become hotspots in the global market. It is used extensively in artistic and household coatings as a paint thinner. Moreover, it is also used as a diluent or solvent for multiple products, including modified or natural binders, oils, paints, polishes, and resins.Key Takeaway from Market StudyWorldwide demand for crude sulfate turpentine reached a market value of US$ 563.1 million in 2023.The global crude sulfate turpentine market is estimated at US$ 592 million in 2024.The market is set to reach US$ 974 million by the end of 2034.Sales of crude sulfate turpentine are predicted to advance at 1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Alpha-pinene held 7% share of global market revenue in 2023.North America accounted for 50% of global market share in 2023.“Increasing demand for crude sulfate turpentine from several industries, including beauty & cosmetics, perfumes & fragrances, and others, is predicted to generate revenue streams for players,” says a Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market:DRT; Stora Enso OYJ; Arizona Chemicals; Kraton Corporation; Pine Chemical Corporation; Stora Enso; Takasago International Corporation; Symrise; Metsa Fibre; Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik; West RockExtensive Adoption of Alpha-pinene in End-use Industries:Alpha-pinene is used widely in adhesives, paints, aromatic chemicals, and inks for printing purposes. Use of alpha-pinene in the printing industry accounted for 60% share of global market revenue in 2023.As one of the key ingredients in drug manufacturing, alpha-pinene is used to treat several diseases, including arthritis, different sclerosis, and Crohn's disease. In addition, it is also used significantly in several personal care products. Moreover, its adoption in fragrances and perfumes as an artificial odorant is predicted to generate revenue streams.For instance:DRT entered into an agreement with Quimidroga in 2019 for increased distribution and marketing of chemical alpha-pinene in Africa and Europe.Country-specific insights:"FDA Approval for Turpentine Spirits Stimulating Usage in Pharmaceutical Production"Fact conducted a study to MR, a market research and competitive intelligence service, the United States will account for 18.5% of the North American market in 2023.Turpentine spirits have been approved by the United States Food and therapeutic Administration, recognizing them as critical constituents in many therapeutic product compositions. This is projected to increase the use of crude sulfate turpentine in the pharmaceutical business. It is used to treat fever and colds, as well as menstruation, expectorant, and nasal medications.Crude sulfate turpentine is developing as a key component in a variety of food applications. Furthermore, the FDA classified it as a natural flavoring component, which contributes to its use in adhesives for food packaging.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the crude sulfate turpentine market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (alpha-pinene, beta-pinene, limonene, camphene, 3-carene, terpinolene), source (oil, powder), processing method (steam-distilled, destructively-distilled, sulfate-distilled, sulfite-distilled), and application (printing, veterinary medicines, cosmetics & personal care, tires, plastics, rubber), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global ferrous sulfate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% to reach US$ 3.3 billion by the end of 2033.Global ammonium sulfate market size is estimated at US$ 3.69 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for ammonium sulfate is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% and reach a valuation of US$ 5.31 billion by 2034-end.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 