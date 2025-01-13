BIXOLON Launches XQ-840Ll Tablet Integrated Desktop Label Printer

(MENAFN- Pressat) Dusseldorf, Germany 13 January 2025 – BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON, a global leader in advanced receipt, label, and mobile printers, has today launched the XQ-840ll integrated all-in-one tablet and desktop label printer, which is the second generation of its 8-inch AndroidTM tablet mounted 4-inch (118 mm) desktop label printer. This combined tablet and label printer is capable of enhancing label printing, and improving the productivity and business operations across a range of sectors and functions including retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare.

The XQ-840II standalone desktop label printer supports diverse labelling needs across a number of industries. In retail, it can help with store management and weigh labelling. Within hospitality environments, the XQ-840ll enhances food safety labelling. Healthcare applications include improved pharmacy and asset management; while in manufacturing, the device enhances operations such as inventory tracking, materials handling, and facilities management.

Integration at its best – software, tablet and desktop label printer

The XQ-840ll seamlessly integrates a GMS (Google Mobile Services) certified 8-inch tablet, with advanced security features and intuitive touchscreen functionality. Its 2MP auto-focus camera enables quick and accurate barcode scanning; while 4 GB RAM and 64GB Flash ensure fast data processing.

Connectivity and performance features of the XQ-840II include:

Connectivity: Dual-band WLAN (2.4G and 5G), Bluetooth® V5.0, 1 USB, 2 USB Host ports

Printing performance: Print speeds of up to 6 inches (152 mm) per second at 203 dpi for sharp text, graphics and 1D/2D barcodes

Programming language compatibility: The all-in-one solution allows users to easily develop Android apps leveraging the open-source nature of the OS, and conveniently manage updates of the custom-built apps through Google Play Store.

Productivity enhancements: Media roll diameter support of up to 130 mm, with optional auto-cutter and a peeler for high volume operations that supports higher productivity.

The XQ-840ll has been engineered with a space-saving and waterproof design, making it ideal for the various sectors that it can be used across. It runs on the AndroidTM 13 operating system and provides a high level of manageability for a diverse range of applications through the Google Play Store, which ensures enhanced productivity for users. This device is packed with high-performance features: such as expandability, the option to connect peripherals via USB host ports, and a large memory space.

Empowering developers and businesses

This device has been designed to be developer friendly too. It offers AndroidTM and Xamarin SDK support for seamless app customisation for development teams within organisations. This enables the XQ-840ll to support the various labelling requirements set out by organisations. The XQ-840ll also supports a suite of complimentary software applications, including BIXOLON Food Labelling and Label ArtistTM Web, for simpler and lighter printing needs. These apps are downloadable via the integrated tablet's Google Play Store.

For enhanced device management, the XQ-840ll supports XCMTM – a Companion Application of the XPMTM, BIXOLON's Web-Based Printer Profile Management Software. This enables remote monitoring of label printer status and precise replication of settings across devices, ensuring optimal performance and reduced downtime.

Jay Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe says,“The XQ-840II overcomes many challenges related to using a separate tablet device and label printer setup. This includes the typical high total cost of ownership, wasted space, connectivity issues, and power management inefficiencies that come with managing multiple devices. By combining a tablet and a printer in one compact device, the XQ-840II device saves space, prevents tablet theft, and offers reliable, seamless connectivity options. Further, it enhances the entire label printing process for organisations.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the 10th consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

