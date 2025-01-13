PM Inaugurates Long-Awaited Z-Morh Sonamarg Tunnel, Promising Year-Round Accessibility
Date
1/13/2025 3:13:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Z-Morh Tunnel at Sonamarg today, marking a significant step towards improving connectivity and tourism in the region.
The ceremony, attended by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, took place at the East Portal of the tunnel.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 6.5-kilometer-long tunnel, which has been in the works since 2015, is set to revolutionize travel, ensuring that Sonamarg remains accessible year-round despite harsh winter conditions. Initially delayed due to contractor issues, the project has now been completed at a cost of Rs 2,716.90 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
A Game-Changer for Local Economy: Locals Celebrate New Tunnel's Potential
Residents Hope the Tunnel Will Revive Tourism and Provide Employment Opportunities
Read Also
Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi Meets Construction Workers, Engineers
Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: CM's Advisor Says Sonamarg Set To Become Best Ski-Destination
In Ganderbal, local residents expressed optimism about the future of Sonamarg as a year-round tourist destination.“This tunnel will help our businesses thrive,” said Bilal Ahmad, a local shopkeeper. Many believe the project will also create jobs, with locals expecting new opportunities in tourism-related services.“The increased tourism will provide employment for many jobless youths,” said another resident.
Tour operators are equally excited, anticipating a surge in visitors to the area.“Sonamarg has immense potential, and with better access, we hope to see a major rise in tourist arrivals,” said Aadil Ahmad Khan, a local shopkeeper.
The tunnel's completion is expected to enhance regional tourism and ensure consistent access to this scenic destination, even during the harsh winter months.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109082727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.