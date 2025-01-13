PM Inaugurates Long-Awaited Z-Morh Sonamarg Tunnel, Promising Year-Round Accessibility

The ceremony, attended by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, took place at the East Portal of the tunnel.

The 6.5-kilometer-long tunnel, which has been in the works since 2015, is set to revolutionize travel, ensuring that Sonamarg remains accessible year-round despite harsh winter conditions. Initially delayed due to contractor issues, the project has now been completed at a cost of Rs 2,716.90 crore.

A Game-Changer for Local Economy: Locals Celebrate New Tunnel's Potential

Residents Hope the Tunnel Will Revive Tourism and Provide Employment Opportunities

In Ganderbal, local residents expressed optimism about the future of Sonamarg as a year-round tourist destination.“This tunnel will help our businesses thrive,” said Bilal Ahmad, a local shopkeeper. Many believe the project will also create jobs, with locals expecting new opportunities in tourism-related services.“The increased tourism will provide employment for many jobless youths,” said another resident.

Tour operators are equally excited, anticipating a surge in visitors to the area.“Sonamarg has immense potential, and with better access, we hope to see a major rise in tourist arrivals,” said Aadil Ahmad Khan, a local shopkeeper.

The tunnel's completion is expected to enhance regional tourism and ensure consistent access to this scenic destination, even during the harsh winter months.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now