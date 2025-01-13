Study says living near airports may increase risk of heart issues

(MENAFN) Living close to airports with high aircraft sounds could raise the risk of heart problems, such as heart attacks and strokes, in line with a recent study led by University College London researchers.



The study compared comprehensive cardiac imaging data from persons who lived close to four major airports in England with data from individuals who lived in locations with lower levels of airplane noise.



Researchers discovered that the risk was higher for individuals who were exposed to more airplane noise at night. This was probably because of things like disturbed sleep and spending more time at home, which enhanced noise exposure.



In comparison to those who are not exposed to aircraft noise, the researchers discovered that people with heart problems may be two to four times more likely to experience serious cardiac events, such as heart attacks, arrhythmias, or strokes.



"Our study is observational so we cannot say with certainty that high levels of aircraft noise caused these differences in heart structure and function," stated cardiologist Gaby Captur.



