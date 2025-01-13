FSB Puts Media Outlet Condemning War Against Ukraine On Terrorist List, In First

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Security Service has for the first time included a regional publication, Komi Daily, in the register of "terrorist organizations".

That's according to Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

Komi Daily appeared in the register alongside almost 200 organizations over their ties to the "Forum of Free States of Post-Russia", which the FSB refers to as "an international organization created in the form of a public movement".

Russia's Supreme Court recognized the Forum and 172 of its "structural units" as and banned it at the motion filed by the Prosecutor General's Office.

The list includes numerous movements aiming to achieve self-determination of Russian regions, initiatives for the study of the history, culture and languages ​​of the peoples of Russia, regional anti-war movements, as well as military formations from Russian regions fighting the war on Ukraine's side.

Komi Daily stated that they have no relation to the "Forum of Free States of Post-Russia", and that they never took part in its work.

At the same time, the outlet advocates for the autonomy of the Komi and stresses that all income derived from Komi-based natural resources should remain in the republic, regardless of the form of state government.

Komi Daily is an online platform dedicated to Komi culture and modern life. Its website, where a statement condemning the war in Ukraine was published, has been effectively blocked in Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's Supreme Court recognized the "Anti-Russian Separatist Movement" and "its structural units" as an extremist organization. However, a movement with that name does not actually exist.