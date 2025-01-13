Biden Administration Giving Trump“Strongest Possible Hand” On Ukraine - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The outgoing administration, led by President Joe Biden, is making efforts to provide the strongest positions in foreign policymaking for incoming administration to be led by Donald Trump, including on Ukraine.

U..S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Ukrinform reports, referring to the State Dept press servivce.

“For any of us to really speculate at this point I don't think makes a lot of sense,” the U.S. Secretary of State noted.

In this way, he responded to the host's remark that critics fear Russia's war under may end not to Ukraine's advantage.

Trump's rhetoric may be "destabilizing," but actions show otherwise - Lammy

"What does make sense is to make sure that we give the next administration, we give the incoming Trump administration, the strongest possible hand for it to play around the world, whether it's on Ukraine or anything else," the top diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, incumbent President Joe Biden expressed confidence that there are enough Democrats and Republicans in Congress to support continued aid flow into Ukraine. Biden also stressed they will not agree to any attempts to stop this support under the next administration.