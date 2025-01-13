Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: CM's Advisor Says Sonamarg Set To Become Best Ski-Destination
Date
1/13/2025 2:04:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the inauguration of the much-awaited Z-Morh tunnel, Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister on Monday said that Sonamarg can emerge as the best ski-destination.
Talking to the reporters, Wani said that the local people from Sonamarg were dreaming about this tunnel for a long time and the tourism players too were waiting for this project.
ADVERTISEMENT
“With this inauguration, Sonamarg will become the all-season tourist destination,” he said, adding that the slopes here are best and has the potential to become the best ski-resort.
ADVERTISEMENT
He added that the tunnel will increase the connectivity and boost the economy of the locals here as well.
“There is a need to organize sports activities here. We will bring the ski-consultants to the place as the area has the natural slopes similar to the ones being found in Europe. I am hopeful that the facilities will be increased and Sonamarg will become the best ski-destination,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Read Also
Omar Abdullah, Jitendra Singh Fly Together To Z-Morh Tunnel Ahead Of PM's Inauguration
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel
About the Statehood restoration, Wani said the promises in this regard have been made by the Prime Minister on the floor of the house and other places, but“let's see whether there would be any announcement in this regard today.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109082521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.