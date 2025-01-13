Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: CM's Advisor Says Sonamarg Set To Become Best Ski-Destination

Talking to the reporters, Wani said that the local people from Sonamarg were dreaming about this tunnel for a long time and the players too were waiting for this project.

“With this inauguration, Sonamarg will become the all-season destination,” he said, adding that the slopes here are best and has the potential to become the best ski-resort.

He added that the tunnel will increase the connectivity and boost the economy of the locals here as well.

“There is a need to organize sports activities here. We will bring the ski-consultants to the place as the area has the natural slopes similar to the ones being found in Europe. I am hopeful that the facilities will be increased and Sonamarg will become the best ski-destination,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

About the Statehood restoration, Wani said the promises in this regard have been made by the Prime Minister on the floor of the house and other places, but“let's see whether there would be any announcement in this regard today.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now