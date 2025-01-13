NIQ BASES Reveals Blueprint For Business Growth Through Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 2024 Breakthrough Innovation Award Winners



Top innovators : The 2024 Breakthrough Innovation Awards recognized 22 leading products that achieved remarkable success in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), standing out in a competitive marketplace.

Innovation drives growth: Top innovators in KSA outperform category averages, achieving 3.5X higher velocity and 1.6X the distribution during their launch year. Additionally, their sales increased by approximately 30% in Year 2 compared to Year 1, illustrating the lasting impact of strategic innovation. Emerging trends : Growing consumer demand for health-driven benefits (e.g., low-calorie, gut health) and personal care is rapidly shaping the future of innovation in the region.

: NielsenIQ (NIQ), the world's leading consumer intelligence company, is proud to unveil its latest insights, showcasing how innovation remains the cornerstone of business growth. During an exclusive event in Riyadh, NIQ BASES celebrated the winners of the 2024 Breakthrough Innovation Awards, honoring brands that have disrupted the market and captivated consumers with exceptional new product launches.

In today's fast-evolving marketplace, where consumer expectations shift rapidly and market conditions remain unpredictable, innovation continues to be the driving force behind sustainable growth. According to NIQ BASES, top innovators in Saudi Arabia achievein their launch year compared to category averages for new launches. This demonstrates how strategic innovation can propel brands ahead of the competition.

“In today's rapidly changing and often challenging economic landscape, innovation is more than a competitive advantage; it's a lifeline,” commentsExecutive Director at NIQ BASES.“It empowers businesses to adapt, differentiate, and capture market opportunities, even amid uncertainty. The success stories of these innovators highlight the power of combining customer insights, agility, and execution to create products and solutions that resonate deeply and deliver lasting value.”

NIQ BASES empowers FMCG brands with cutting-edge insights to fuel product development, renovation, and activation. With over 200 patents in AI and machine learning, and with a database of over 500,000 innovations, NIQ BASES offers unparalleled expertise in market dynamics and actionable strategies for success.

This year's winners of the Breakthrough Innovation Awards exemplify excellence in execution, with products that not only broke through the marketplace clutter but also addressed evolving consumer needs. Winning products in Saudi Arabia saw a remarkable 30increase in sales during their second year compared to their first-a testament to the power of purposeful innovation.

Since 2012, more than 900 brands globally have been recognized with this prestigious honor, including 75+ innovations in Saudi Arabia across categories like Food (42%), Beverages (12% non-alcoholic) and Health & Beauty (36%).



Lay's Maxx Chips by PepsiCo

AlWalimah Style Sauces – Bukhari & Mandi by Mayar Foods

Nutella Biscuits by Ferrero

ALYOUM Flavors of the World by Almarai

Almarai Ice Leaf by Almarai

Kellogg's Granola Range by Kellanova

Teashop Ringo Sandwich Biscuits & Wafers by National Biscuits & Confectionery Co. Ltd.

Safio Immunity Booster by AlSafi Danone

Americana Xtreme Range by Americana

Sadia Mini Chef by BRF

Rockstar Energy Drink by PepsiCo

Saudia Lemon Mint – Fruit Ice Stick, Saudia Pomegranate – Fruit Ice Stick by SADAFCO

Puck Shredded Mozzarella Mixes by Arla

Cadbury Miniatures by Mondelēz International

Always Aloe Cool & Always Aloe Cool XL by P&G

Bepanthen Derma Daily Lotion by Bayer L'Oréal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Moisture Range by L'Oréal



McVitie's Tartlets by Pladis

Sadia Broasted Chicken Jalapeno by BRF

Danette Milkshake by AlSafi Danone

Almarai Ice Cream by Almarai DZRT Nicotine Pouches by Badael

Each winner showcases how-the three guiding principles of NIQ BASES-can deliver exceptional marketplace success.



Health-Driven Benefits: While taste (100%) remains the primary theme across all winners, majority of the food & beverage winners delivered on ingredients (57%), convenience (36%) and being free from / low in & holistic health (29%) Personal Care: The Personal Care winners conveyed protection (67%) and specialized benefits (67%) followed by naturalness (33%).

The 2024 Breakthrough Innovation analysis highlights significant opportunities for brands in Saudi Arabia, including:

“Breakthrough products and their journey serve as a testament to the transformative potential of innovation when aligned with a clear vision and market demand”, added

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is the world's leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM. or more information, please visit