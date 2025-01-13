Leitner Varughese Warywoda Welcomes Distinguished Trial Attorney And Advocate Daniel J. Solinsky As Senior Litigation Counsel

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Melville, New York – Leitner Varughese Warywoda, a premier personal injury law firm, is proud to announce that Daniel J. Solinsky , an accomplished trial attorney with a distinguished career in both criminal and civil litigation, has joined the firm as Senior Litigation Counsel.



Mr. Solinsky is a formidable litigator with an exceptional record of achieving top results for his clients. His landmark verdicts and settlements, including a $12.75 million award in a municipal liability case, and several multi-million dollar jury verdicts, have established him as a leading advocate for those who have suffered serious injuries.



Mr. Solinsky's career began in the Bronx County Trial Bureau, where he served as a prosecutor in the prestigious A34 trial bureau, honing his courtroom expertise in a wide array of felony cases. He later transitioned to the Supreme Court of Bronx County, where he served as Principal Court Attorney under two Administrative Justices, further solidifying his deep understanding of complex legal matters.



Mr. Solinsky's exceptional legal acumen and unwavering dedication to his clients have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyer for an impressive seven consecutive years (2018-2024), placing him among the top 5% of attorneys in the New York Metropolitan Area.



As a sought-after speaker and educator, Mr. Solinsky generously shares his expertise with fellow attorneys, lecturing on topics such as Municipal Liability, Jury Selection, and Depositions through the New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers. He has also contributed to the legal field through authorship of articles for the New York Law Journal and co-authorship of the 2017 Municipal Law Update for the Academy.



"We are honored to welcome Daniel Solinsky to our firm," said Brett Leitner, a partner at Leitner Varughese Warywoda. "His exceptional trial skills, unwavering commitment to justice, and deep compassion for his clients make him an invaluable addition to our team."



Mr. Solinsky's practice at Leitner Varughese Warywoda will focus on representing clients who have suffered serious injuries due to negligence, municipal fault, medical and nursing negligence, construction accidents, and catastrophic injury cases.



