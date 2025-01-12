Udhayanidhi Stalin Thanks Ajith For Sporting TN Sports Development Authority Logo On Car, Equipment

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) Tamil Deputy Chief Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also a producer and a former actor, thanked Ajith Kumar for displaying the logo of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority on the car and the equipment used by Ajith Kumar's team, Ajith Kumar Racing, even as he wholeheartedly congratulated the and his team on securing the third place win in the 991 category of the prestigious 24H Dubai 2025 racing event.

Taking to his X timeline, Udhayanidhi wrote,“I am thrilled to hear that Ajith Kumar Sir and his team have secured third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to #AjithKumar Sir and his team for this remarkable achievement. I thank @Akracingoffl for displaying our Dravidian Model Government's @SportsTN logo in this prestigious racing event. I wish Ajith sir continued success in bringing even more glory to our nation and Tamil Nadu.”

On Sunday, Ajith's team made the country proud by emerging third in the intensely contested car race event. Soon after the win, Ajith Kumar Racing tweeted, "Double whammy for Ajith Kumar - third place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure."

Udhayanidhi Stalin had announced that Ajith's team would sport the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority's logo on their equipment last year.

On October 29, 2024, Udhayanidhi Stalin had wished Ajith saying,”Best wishes to actor and friend #Ajithkumar Sir as he competes in the prestigious 24H Dubai 2025 and the European 24H Series Championship in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup class. We're happy that the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu's logo will be proudly displayed on the car and equipment of the '#AjithKumarRacing,' taking Tamil Nadu to the global stage. On behalf of the @SportsTN, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ajith Sir for encouraging us with this inspiring gesture. We thank him for supporting and acknowledging various initiatives, including the Formula 4 Chennai Street Circuit and the schemes implemented by our #DravidianModel Government under the guidance of our Honourable Chief Minister Thiru @mkstalin Avl. Together, let's elevate Tamil Nadu's sporting spirit to new heights. All the best for your upcoming racing tournament, Sir.”

