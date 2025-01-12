BEYONCÉ ANNOUNCES THE BEYGOOD LA FIRE RELIEF FUND WITH A DONATION OF 2.5 MILLION DOLLARS THROUGH HER BEYGOOD FOUNDATION

BEYONCÉ ANNOUNCES THE BEYGOOD LA FIRE RELIEF FUND WITH A DONATION OF 2.5 MILLION DOLLARS THROUGH HER BEYGOOD FOUNDATION
1/12/2025 10:15:48 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
THE FUND IS EARMARKED TO AID FAMILIES IN THE ALTADENA/PASADENA AREA OF LOS ANGELES WHO LOST THEIR HOMES TO THE WILDFIRES, AND TO CHURCHES AND COMMUNITY CENTERS TO ADDRESS THE IMMEDIATE NEEDS OF THOSE AFFECTED BY THE WILDFIRES
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2025
Beyoncé announces a 2.5 Million Dollar donation to help families who lost their homes in Altadena/Pasadena, through her BeyGOOD Foundation. The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund will also go to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of displaced residents.
The Los Angeles fires, which erupted on January 7th, have continued to cause unprecedented damage across the region. The Eaton Fire has devastated the culturally rich towns of
Altadena and Pasadena including thousands of structures destroyed.
From the start of the wildfires, BeyGOOD has worked with volunteer service organizations and churches to identify homeowners and area residents most in need.
BeyGOOD Foundation was founded to help organizations, institutions, and people work to transform their communities into places of well-being, economic prosperity, generosity, and justice.
To show your support for the impacted families and to learn more about BeyGOOD's mission, please visit
SOURCE Parkwood Entertainment/BeyGOOD
