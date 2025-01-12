UN Delegation Visits Site Of Russian Missile Strike In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A UN delegation led by Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, visited Zaporizhzhia. The delegation inspected an underground school set to open soon and visited the site of a Russian missile strike that occurred in December.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration and relayed by Ukrinform.

The administration noted that Zaporizhzhia was the first city in Ukraine to host a UN delegation, calling the visit“historic.” The purpose of the visit was to assess the humanitarian situation and explore ways to enhance support for those most affected by the war.











































“We must keep our focus on Ukraine. This trip helps us to understand better the scale of the challenges and coordinate aid to prepare for any scenarios,” emphasized Fletcher.

The UN delegation visited the site of a missile strike carried out by Russian forces on December 10, 2024, in central Zaporizhzhia. The attack involved an Iskander-M missile hitting a private clinic, killing 11 people and injuring 22 others.

Fletcher also visited the third underground school in Zaporizhzhia, which will soon open its doors. Designed with stringent safety standards, the school features concrete walls up to 80 cm thick, ventilation systems, modern classrooms, a lounge area, and facilities for children with special educational needs. It can accommodate up to 1,000 students in two shifts.

As reported earlier, preparations for the third underground school in Zaporizhzhia are nearing completion, with final touches being made to the educational facilities.