LCY Earns ISCC PLUS Certification, Driving The Global Materials Industry's Green Transformation

Delivering Valuable Solutions for Green Chains and Circular Economies

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LCY Chemical Corp. (LCY) has announced that its thermoplastic elastomers, polypropylene, and electronic-grade isopropyl alcohol solutions, produced at its facilities in Taiwan and Huizhou, China, have successfully achieved the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification. This achievement underscores LCY's commitment to meeting the demands of the global while excelling in environmental responsibility and product innovation, contributing to sustainable environmental and economic development. The company's certified solutions offer innovative support for customers and partners while driving the development of a circular economy within the green supply chain.

Joey Lin, Vice President of Operations Management at LCY, said: "Earning ISCC PLUS certification marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable operations and environmental accountability. In response to the global push for carbon reduction through regulatory frameworks, we have adopted transparent and traceable supply chain management practices to achieve a more sustainable production model. This reflects our commitment to environmental and social responsibility. At the same time, we provide our customers and partners with more valuable sustainable solutions, driving the green transformation of global industries and making a meaningful contribution to sustainable development."

The ISCC PLUS certification encompasses a range of solutions, which showcases LCY's exceptional capabilities in delivering high-performance, eco-friendly solutions while adhering to circular economy principles. These solutions empower customers worldwide to gain a competitive edge within green supply chains:



Sustainable Thermoplastic Elastomer: Through molecular design, LCY has developed a new generation of thermoplastic

elastomers with high flow properties, superior compatibility with substrates, and easy processing. This includes SBS and SIS elastomers, as well as hydrogenated versions such as SEBS and SEPS. These TPEs find wide applications in various industries, including footwear, toys, coatings, adhesives, and medical materials. The ratio of recycled material content can be tailored to meet customer requirements to reduce carbon footprints effectively.

Sustainable Polypropylene: Polypropylene is a crucial plastic material in everyday applications. It can be made into post-consumer recycled polypropylene (PCR-PP) through proper recycling. This reduces reliance on virgin materials while conserving petrochemical resources. LCY offers tailored solutions to adjust the recycled material content according to customer needs, enabling customers to realize lower-carbon solutions.

Sustainable Thermoplastic Vulcanizate(TPV): LCY has developed an environmentally friendly TPV rubber that can be recycled at the end of the product's life for reuse in the manufacturing process. Unlike traditional thermoset rubber, TPV supports continuous injection molding, allowing the production of complex and diverse products while significantly lowering equipment and labor costs. This approach maximizes resource efficiency. Additionally, LCY offers customizable recycled content to help customers achieve sustainable operations. Re-EIPA: Leveraging innovative technology, LCY empowers the semiconductor industry to recover and purify waste IPA for reuse in manufacturing processes. This approach significantly cuts carbon emissions from waste disposal while meeting the sector's growing demands in the era of AI and high-performance computing. LCY's Re-EIPA program has successfully supported advanced semiconductor processes and packaging, becoming a critical enabler in the industry's drive toward sustainability.

The ISCC certification is a globally recognized sustainability and carbon certification system applicable to various fields, including chemical materials. It aims to enhance sustainability and transparency across supply chains, providing concrete support for companies striving to achieve a circular economy and a greener future. The ISCC PLUS certification applies mass balance accounting principles to ensure renewable feedstocks are accurately tracked and utilized throughout production processes. This system offers end-to-end supply chain traceability, establishing a globally applicable standard for product sustainability.

LCY, driven by its commitment to technological innovation and sustainable operations, continues to support customers and partners worldwide in tackling current and future environmental challenges. With ISCC PLUS certification, LCY not only delivers low-carbon, sustainable solutions but also strengthens its position as a leader in global sustainable development. Looking ahead, LCY will further expand product certifications and collaborate with customers and partners to advance green supply chain development centered on circular economy principles, achieving a win-win for environmental stewardship and business value.

