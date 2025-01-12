Israeli PM Netanyahu, US Prez Biden Discuss Gaza Hostage Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Jan 13 (IANS) Israeli Prime and US President Joe Biden discussed over phone progress in negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages in Gaza, Netanyahu's office said.

Netanyahu briefed Biden on a mandate given to negotiators in Qatar to advance efforts for the hostages' release. A high-level Israeli delegation arrived in Doha earlier on Sunday, including Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet security head Ronen Bar, and the military's hostage affairs coordinator Nitzan Alon, Xinhua news agency reported.

While Israeli and Palestinian officials reported progress in the talks over the weekend, details remain sparse. Israeli state broadcaster Kan TV, citing unnamed Israeli officials, said the discussions were productive, with hopes for a breakthrough "in the next few days."

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday that the parties were "very, very close" to reaching a deal but still needed to "get it across the finish line."

A key hurdle in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas remains the question of a ceasefire. Hamas demands a permanent truce, while Israel seeks a temporary pause in fighting, maintaining it may resume military operations if deemed necessary for security.

Indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas have been on and off in the past months, with Qatar, Egypt, and the United States as the main mediators.

In recent weeks, the indirect negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner swap deal have gained momentum.

The hostage crisis began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and seizing about 250 hostages. Of these, 98 remain in captivity in Gaza, with at least a third believed to have died.

Israel's military campaign in response has caused widespread devastation in Gaza. The Hamas-run health authorities reported on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 46,565 people and injured 109,660 others.