About Time To Force Israeli Occupation To End War Against Palestinians - Spokesman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called Sunday on the international community to pressure the Israeli to stop its war on the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Abu Rudeineh said, "It is time to force the occupation to accept a ceasefire and its end all-out war against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and to stop and serious violations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem."

Abu Rudeineh added, "since the first day of Israeli aggression in Gaza, the Palestinian leadership has sought to stop it and spare the Palestinian people the scourge of killings, destruction, and displacement carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip."

He continued by saying that President Mahmoud Abbas "is holding intensive contacts and meetings with all Arab and international parties in order to expedite reaching a ceasefire and implementing international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which is UN Security Council Resolution No. 2735, which calls for a ceasefire, the entry of urgent aid into the Strip and a complete Israeli withdrawal from it."

The Spokesman stressed in his statement that Arab and international legitimacy "is the basis for achieving security and stability in the region." (end)

