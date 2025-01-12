Riyadh Meeting On Syria Supports Comprehensive Syrian Political Transition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The expanded meeting on Syria expressed on Sunday its support for a Syrian transition process, where Syrian political and social forces are represented, as well as the preservation of Syrian's rights.

The final communique underlined the need to address any challenges or concerns through dialogue, and providing support in a manner that respects Syria and its people's independence and sovereignty.

The meeting also expressed concern over the Israeli incursion into the buffer zone with Syria and its neighboring sites in Jabal al-Sheikh and Quneitra Governorate.

Participating in the meeting were foreign ministers and representatives of the GCC Arab States, as well as various European States.

Also participating were Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Abul Gheit, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for the EU, Kaja Kallas, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. (Pickup previous)

