Incoming U.S. National Security Adviser Anticipates Trump-Putin Call Soon
Date
1/12/2025 3:10:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Preparations are underway for a meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Mike Waltz, the incoming U.S. National Security Adviser.
Waltz shared this information during an appearance on ABC News This Week, as reported by Ukrinform.
"The preparations [for a Trump-Putin meeting] are cunderway," Waltz stated.
While the format of the leaders' meeting has yet to be determined, Waltz said he expects at least a phone conversation between Trump and Putin "in the coming days or weeks."
Waltz emphasized that a ceasefire would be a positive first step from both sides.
"That would allow us to enter into the framework of some type of negotiated solution. Everybody knows that this [conflict] has to end diplomatically," he added.
Read also: Trump says meeting wit
h Putin being set
u
As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump recently confirmed that preparations for a meeting with Putin are in progress, though he did not specify a timeline.
MENAFN12012025000193011044ID1109081584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.