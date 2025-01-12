Kuwait, Bahrain Tackles Human Rights Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Assistant for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher discussed on Sunday with Bahraini counterpart Ambassador Dr. Arwa Al-Sayid ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of human rights in general and women issues in particular.

This came during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Bahraini of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah's visit to the Kingdom to participate in the "World Businesswomen Forum and Exhibition," which will kick off tomorrow.

Discussions also delved into Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations and ways to enhance them.

They also reviewed areas of joint coordination and exchange of advanced expertise in the field of human rights, coordination of international and regional positions, and ways to develop and enhance them, expressing aspiration for continued cooperation between the two sides.

The Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs also discussed, in another meeting with the Director-General of the Mohammed bin Mubarak Academy for Diplomatic Studies, Ambassador Dr. Munira bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, common issues, including enhancing cooperation in the field of training in the field of human rights and women's diplomacy. (end)

kna







