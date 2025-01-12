Shura Council Participates In APA Standing Committee Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council participated in the meetings of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) and the associated sessions, which concluded on Sunday in Baghdad.
The Shura Council was represented at the three-day meetings by HE Council Member and Vice President of the APA, Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, and HE Council Member, Nasser bin Mutrif Al Humaidi.
The discussions during the meetings covered a range of reports and various topics concerning the Assembly's role and its future strategic plans.
On the sidelines of the event, the Shura Council delegation participated in the Gulf coordination meeting, which focused on strengthening cooperation and coordination among GCC countries within the framework of the APA.
Additionally, the delegation held a meeting with the Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Mahmoud Al Mashhadani, to discuss the parliamentary cooperation relations between Qatar and Iraq and explore ways to further enhance them.
