Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder Announces 2025 Legislative Priorities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Today, Superintendent Degenfelder unveiled a bold agenda for the 2025 legislative session, focusing on protecting students and families, expanding school choice, pursuing academic excellence, and defending state lands, investments, and buildings. These priorities reflect her role as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, State Land Commissioner, and State Loan and Board member.

“Our future is under attack by extreme ideologies and overreach that have no place in Wyoming. This legislative agenda is about standing firm against this assault, protecting our families and resources, empowering parents, and ensuring every student is equipped to succeed with the values that make Wyoming strong,” the Superintendent said.

Protecting Students and Families

Extend prohibition on biological men participating in women's sports to the collegiate level. Limit school bathroom access to biological sex.Require parental consent for school staff to address children by a name or gender different from one assigned at birth.Expand concealed carry in schools and improve security measures.Establish an external referral system for student mental health, ensuring students have access to the help they need.Strengthen penalties for fentanyl distribution to minors and possession of narcotics on school grounds.Ban access to online pornography for minors.Allowing school board candidates to designate their political party when running for office.

Enhancing School Choice

: Eliminate the cap on state-authorized charter schools, streamline central administration funding and clarify facilities.: Remove the Governor's income restrictions on education savings accounts.: End unnecessary government oversight of homeschooling.: Allow for school choice within districts.

Pursuing Academic Excellence

: Enact comprehensive early literacy reforms to ensure our students read at grade level.: Ban cellphones during instructional time.: Expand career and technical education opportunities.: Eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion“DEI” practices from all public institutions.Launch blockchain partnership for competency-based learning and technology instruction

Defending State Lands, Investments, and Buildings

: Ensure no net increase of federal land in Wyoming.: Protect the preferential right to renew agricultural leases.: Exempt state land lessees from property taxes.: Eliminate gun-free zones in the Capitol and state-owned office buildings.Codify the State Loan and Investment Board's updated Investment Policy Statement against Environmental and Social Governance“ESG.”Lower property taxes and increase mineral revenue on federal land with President Trump's Interior Department.

“This is Wyoming, and we don't let outsiders or ideologues tell us how to raise our kids or manage our resources,” the Superintendent said.“Our agenda is clear: protect our families, defend our values, and ensure our schools stay focused on what matters most-educating the next generation.”

