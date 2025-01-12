Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Others In Soup Over Deccan Kitchen Hotel Demolition Face Police Case
1/12/2025 10:15:00 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) film Nagar Police of Hyderabad have registered a case against prominent Telugu film personalities in connection with the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel which is located in Film Nagar. A case has been filed against superstars Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati. His brother Abhiram Daggubati and their father Suresh Babu Daggubati also face a police case in the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated, please refresh the page.
