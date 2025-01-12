Riyadh Season Brings In Over 16 M Visitors, Setting A New Record

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

According to Advisor Turki AlalShikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Riyadh Season 2024 has reached a historic milestone, surpassing 16 million people.

The Riyadh Season, which began in October, has drawn tourists from both inside and outside the Kingdom with its wide variety of events and recently opened venues. A vast range of attractions, such as boxing and wrestling matches, worldwide concerts, distinctive eating experiences, picturesque gardens, and cutting-edge entertainment zones, are responsible for its extraordinary success.

The second semester's midterm break, which included the opening of the“Dunes of Arabia” area-a favorite among campers and fans of the winter atmosphere-further contributed to the attendance record. Furthermore, aviation enthusiasts were drawn to the“Boulevard Runway” area, which improved the season's appeal.

Tags#GEA #Riyadh Season