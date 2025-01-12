Russians Used Almost 700 Aerial Bombs, Over 600 Attack Uavs Against Ukraine In A Week Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas of Ukraine using almost 700 aerial bombs and more than 600 attack drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted this on social media, Ukrinform reports.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that the Russian war continues only because the Russian retains its ability to terrorize Ukraine and exploit its superiority in the sky. That is why it is crucial for partners to fulfill the agreements already made with Ukraine, he stressed.

Zelensky noted that the decisions made at the NATO summit in Washington, as well as those adopted during the Ramstein meetings regarding air defense for Ukraine,“have still not been fully implemented.”

“We have discussed with our partners, including the United States, the possibility of granting Ukraine licenses to produce air defense systems and missiles for them. There is nothing impossible about this, and it would only strengthen our shared capabilities to ensure security. This is exactly the kind of strength that makes lasting peace possible,” the President wrote.

He stressed that Russia does not stop its wars of its own accord – it can only be forced into peace. A sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems must be part of that coercion, Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 12, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 94 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs of other types. The defense forces shot down 60 enemy targets, while another 34 were lost from tracking.