Qatar executive expands fleet with two more Gulfstream G700 jets

(MENAFN) Qatar Executive (QE), the luxury private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group, has announced the addition of two Gulfstream G700 aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of jets to 24.



With the latest acquisitions, QE now operates six Gulfstream G700s, with plans to add four more G700s to the fleet by early 2026. The fleet also includes 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft, strengthening QE’s commitment to providing world-class private services.



Eng Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Qatar Airways Group CEO, expressed pride in expanding the fleet with the advanced G700, noting that it offers an extraordinary experience for passengers. “These aircraft represent our passion for redefining private aviation, delivering the best luxury experience in the skies, and exceeding the expectations of our esteemed clients,” he said.



The new Gulfstream G700s reinforce QE's leadership in luxury long-range private aviation. Combining advanced technology, spacious cabins, improved fuel efficiency, and exceptional performance, these aircraft offer unmatched comfort and service, making them a top choice for private business aviation.

