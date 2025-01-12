Alienware reintroduces the iconic Area-51 Reanimated in Desktop and Laptop Forms

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – January 9th, 2025



Alienware is reintroducing the iconic Area-51 back into the family, reanimated in desktop and laptop forms. The new Area-51 Desktop and Area-51 Laptops debut an arsenal of cutting-edge features to power the next generation of AAA gameplay. Powered by NVIDIA® Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio and support the latest NVIDIA NIM microservices—optimized AI models for language, speech, vision, content generation and more—that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, productivity plug-ins and content creation workflows with peak performance.



The Alienware Area-51 Desktop makes a bold entrance to retake the throne as Alienware’s flagship gaming PC. With this edition, Alienware is returning to the roots with a machine that caters to the desires of PC gaming enthusiasts and longtime Alienware fans who have a deep appreciation for technology and a can-do attitude for manually customizing their build to their needs. It is an icon that honors the wishes of all gamers seeking unyielding performance and the ability to make serious upgrades for years to come. Alienware devoted years to carefully planning and developing this platform, guided each step of the way by learnings gathered from the gaming community. This feedback helped shape the direction of this platform, influencing all aspects from product design to technology implementation to airflow patterns. As a full-size 80L tower, it stands tall as a marquee platform designed for gamers seeking elite performance and standard components in a scalable design.

• Elite Performance: With available headroom for more than 600W of dedicated graphics power and up to 280W of dedicated processing power, Area-51 supports the highest performance components up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU and Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K CPU, allowing games to run and sustain at their limits.

• Standard Components: Industry standard components allow the most critical parts to be easily replaced and serviced, including the motherboard, power supply, CPU, GPU, RAM, storage, fans and more.

• Scalable Design: At 80L, this full-size tower is designed to comfortably support and exceed the size requirements of today’s largest components, prepare for future upgrades, and create the ideal thermal solution.



The Alienware Area-51 Laptops, 18-inch and 16-inch, have an acute focus on power, performance and innovative engineering in a new otherworldly design language. Like its desktop counterpart, Area-51 laptops are an expression of maximum performance that cater to gamers seeking the preeminent gaming experience. Armed to the nines with next-gen high-performance technology and enveloped in brand-new industrial design, Area-51 symbolizes the next act for Alienware.

• Elite Performance: Area-51 unleashes 280W of combined power across an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU and an Intel® Core™ Ultra CPU – delivering exceptional performance.

• Robust Thermals: A new intricate thermal architecture enables Area-51 to move up to 35% more air through the system while being 15% quieter.

• Sophisticated Design: Area-51 laptop design exudes a mysterious identity that invokes curiosity while elevating comfort and functionality.





MENAFN12012025004056016208ID1109081060