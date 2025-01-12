Top Russian MP claims US takeover of Greenland would form ‘military threat’

(MENAFN) A top Russian lawmaker, Andrey Kartapolov, warned that the US annexation of Greenland could pose a significant military threat to Russia. His comments came after US President-elect Donald reiterated his proposal to purchase the self-governing Arctic island from Denmark. Trump has argued that controlling Greenland is essential for American national security.



Kartapolov stated that the island’s strategic location in the Arctic would provide the US with a strong military foothold, making it a potential springboard for future intercontinental conflicts. He added that Greenland's proximity to Russia would not be favorable for the country.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia seeks to maintain peace and stability in the region, while Nikolay Patrushev, Putin’s aide, warned about rising NATO military activity in the Arctic increasing the risk of conflict.



Denmark, however, rejected the idea of selling Greenland. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly stated that Greenland is not for sale, and Greenland’s pro-independence government also opposed the idea.

