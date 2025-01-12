Emirates Aviation University Graduates More 288 Future Aviation Leaders

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates University (EAU) has graduated another diverse, highly skilled class of 288 students who are set officially enter the rapidly evolving world of aerospace and aviation.

Held at the EAU campus in Dubai, the graduation ceremony showcased the broad range of nationalities and disciplines, which included postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in aviation management, aeronautical and aerospace engineering, aviation security, software engineering, aircraft maintenance engineering and more.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chancellor of EAU, officially awarded the degrees at EAU's 34th ceremony.

This year's cohort of 288 graduates included 100 postgraduate and 188 bachelor students of which 37 are Emirates sponsored students. Emirates Aviation University honoured 14 exemplary students across all disciplines, whose accomplishments reflected EAU's commitment to delivering future aviation leaders. Over 180 undergraduate students received the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern with the Emirates Group for more than one semester.



Established in 1991, EAU, the education arm of the Emirates Group offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes in aeronautical engineering, aviation management, logistics and supply management, AI and data science, aviation safety, and aviation security studies. EAU also provides a one semester internship programme with the Emirates Group for undergraduate students.



