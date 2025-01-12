Jupiter International to invest ₹6,500 crores in capacity expansion

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 09, 2025 – Jupiter International, a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic solar cells and provider of solar power solutions, will be investing ₹6,500 crore over the next three years, in a step to become a fully integrated solar manufacturing leader.



The investment will bolster Jupiter’s position in the solar sector by significantly expanding its capacity across wafer production, solar cell manufacturing, and module assembly. With planned capacities of 3 GW for wafers, 9.4 GW for cells, and 6 GW for modules, Jupiter aims to meet the growing market demand with cutting-edge, reliable solar solutions. The integration of wafer production, along with enhanced module assembly capabilities, positions Jupiter as a fully integrated solar manufacturer with complete control over its value chain.



Additionally, by fully integrating these processes, Jupiter International aims to establish a robust and seamless supply chain that spans every stage of solar manufacturing. This integration ensures enhanced control over quality standards, improved operational efficiency, optimized costs and further strengthens the company's ability to deliver reliable, high-performance solar solutions to meet growing market demands.



“At Jupiter, we are not just building capacity; we are redefining what it means to be a leader in solar manufacturing. The investment reinforces our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the renewable energy transition. We are well positioned to not only meet the surging demand but also to lead the market in both innovation and growth,” said Alok Garodia, Managing Director – Jupiter International



Jupiter International is also placing a strong emphasis on technological leadership through significant investments in research and development (R&D) along with advanced manufacturing techniques. Through these targeted R&D initiatives, the company aims to develop solutions that not only will improve the performance and durability of its solar products but also address the evolving needs of a dynamic and competitive market. Central to this effort is the implementation of TOPCon Technology, a next-generation innovation aimed at significantly enhancing solar cell efficiency and longevity.



The integrated and innovation-driven investment approach strengthens Jupiter’s position in the solar industry enabling delivery of high-performance, cost-effective, and sustainable solar solutions to meet the growing demands in India’s renewable energy space.





