HDFC Securities Surpasses Rs. 25,000 Crore in Mutual Fund Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 09, 2025: HDFC Securities, a leading broking firm and subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has announced that its Total Asset Under Management (AUM) for mutual funds has surpassed the Rs. 25,000 Crore mark. This significant milestone is a testament to the company's commitment to helping customers achieve their long-term financial goals through disciplined investing and consistent savings.



“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and would like to extend our gratitude to our customers for their trust and loyalty,” said Mr. Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Securities. “Our focus on doing things the right way has enabled us to cultivate a culture of disciplined investing and consistent savings, which has contributed to our growth and success. The SIP segment has contributed more than 40% of HDFC Securities' Mutual Fund AUM, outpacing the industry number of ~ 20% contribution of SIPs in overall industry AUM.



Mr. S Sambath Kumar, Head of Third-Party Product Distribution, HDFC Securities, commented on the milestone stating, “SIP is the best way of wealth creation especially for retail customers and we feel proud to say more than 8 lakh customers have followed this approach in the ever volatile and uncertain equity market. SIPs have been at the forefront of HDFC Securities’ growth story for the last eight years, resulting in the company's Mutual Fund AUM growing from just Rs. 100 Crore in 2016 to over Rs. 25,000 Crore as of now. HDFC Securities has consistently been among the top five players in new SIP registrations over the last three years and has received various recognitions.”



HDFC Securities has been proactively encouraging its customers to embark on a journey of wealth creation via SIPs as they onboard any of its digital properties. The company's relationship managers and digital platforms are designed to educate customers on the easiest and most efficient way of long-term wealth creation through content, videos, and webinars featuring industry experts. The digital properties are designed with a SIP-first approach to encourage customers to start investing early and regularly.





