eToro unveils range of new portfolio tools, helping users to diversify and make more informed investment decisions

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Thursday 9th January 2025 - Trading and investing platform eToro has unveiled a range of new tools to give users a clearer and more in-depth view of their investment performance while also helping them to make more informed investment decisions.



Designed to help users plan, identify opportunities and benchmark their portfolio against other assets, the new insights provide valuable information on portfolio composition, risk factors and passive income generation.



The updates - available to all eToro users - are as follows:



● Portfolio breakdown: eToro users can see how their portfolio is weighted across asset types, sectors, geographies and exchanges, helping them to understand how diversified they are. They can also receive actionable insights on how they can become more diversified across each metric.



● Risk insights: Users can now gain a deeper understanding of risk, with information on which assets in their portfolio are raising their risk score. They will also be given a view of the assets which least correlate to those in their portfolio, once again to support diversification.



● Expected dividends: Users can see the dividend income they receive from each stock in their portfolio, with detail on how much their portfolio will generate over time, including the expected dividend income from current open positions for the remainder of the year.



● Portfolio comparison: Users can now easily compare their portfolio’s performance to a benchmark such as the S&P 500, making it easier to ascertain how they are performing versus the broader market.



“At eToro, we believe that knowledge is the ultimate power when it comes to investing.” said Or Peled, VP Product Strategy and Growth. “Our new cutting-edge portfolio insights are designed to give our users a strategic edge, offering unparalleled clarity on performance, risk, and diversification opportunities. Whether planning for long-term wealth or fine-tuning their investment strategy, we’re equipping our users with the precision and confidence they need to navigate the complexities of the market and achieve their financial goals.”



The launch of the new portfolio tools is the latest in a series of product updates for eToro users in recent months. In October, the business enabled trading in local currencies for eToro Money GBP and EUR accounts. eToro has also greatly expanded the number of stocks available on the platform through collaborations with Deutsche Boerse, London Stock Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market. Further, stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will also be added to the platform in 2025.





