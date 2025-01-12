Iranian embassy announces that President Massoud Bezshkian will visit Moscow

(MENAFN) The Iranian embassy has announced that President Massoud Bezshkian will visit Moscow on January 17 to meet with Russian President Vladimir and sign a strategic cooperation agreement. This announcement follows a meeting between Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Russia, and Russian Deputy Foreign Andrey Rudenko, where they discussed bilateral issues and upcoming high-level contacts. The visit comes after Iran and Russia lost a key Middle Eastern ally, Bashar al-Assad, last month when armed Islamist groups seized control of northern Damascus. Jalali emphasized that Iran places a high value on national independence and security, noting that the country is not inclined to join any specific bloc.



Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed that Iran expects to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia during the visit, which will focus on two significant initiatives: the North-South Corridor and the transportation of Russian gas to Iran. Iran and Russia's first long-term agreement was signed in 2001, lasting for ten years and later extended twice. Despite talks of a new treaty since 2020, a renewed agreement has not been finalized. The current treaty is set to extend until 2026. Some Iranian critics have expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's response during the Syrian conflict, claiming insufficient support for Bashar al-Assad during the recent attacks. Analysts suggest that Russia may prioritize its own interests over its alliance with Iran.



In addition to its relationship with Russia, Iran also maintains a long-term, though private, agreement with China, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with both Moscow and Beijing amid its isolation from the U.S.

