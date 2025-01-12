Robots poised for broader roles in society, raising questions about AI's future

(MENAFN) Robots are already playing important roles in industries, from conducting safety checks at industrial plants to performing quality control in manufacturing, and even providing companionship to hospital patients. However, their tasks are set to become even more sophisticated in the near future, raising new challenges regarding the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in society.



At a panel hosted by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) during this week’s Consumer Show (CES), experts predicted that over the next five years, robots will transition from industrial environments to service settings, especially in response to the growing healthcare labor shortage.



Marc Theermann, chief strategy officer at Boston Dynamics, highlighted that robots in places like theme parks and universities could pave the way for companion robots by the end of the decade. Cris Gardner, an AARP vice president specializing in futurecasting, forecasted that robots will begin providing emotional support as they integrate into homes and assist with daily tasks, suggesting people may eventually own a humanoid robot just as they own a car.



While the idea of a robot-centric future has long been a staple of dystopian fiction, recent advancements in generative AI have made the prospect of billions of humanoid robots in everyday life seem increasingly plausible.

MENAFN12012025000045016755ID1109080536