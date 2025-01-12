Syrian preacher Rateb al-Nabulsi urges preservation of gains of Syrian revolution

(MENAFN) Syrian preacher Rateb al-Nabulsi urged the preservation of the gains of the Syrian revolution, warning against those who rush to exploit its outcomes. In an interview with Anadolu Agency in Damascus, al-Nabulsi, who returned to Syria after 13 years, stressed that "heroism lies in steadfastness and continuity." He warned that while some are eager to take advantage of the revolution’s progress, true strength comes from consistency and strategic planning. Al-Nabulsi highlighted the challenges ahead, noting that some are preparing for a "third world war on Islam." He emphasized that to succeed, one must plan ahead and be a significant force against the enemy. His message was optimistic, urging Syrians to remain hopeful despite the challenges, contrasting the mindset of believers with those of non-believers.



Regarding the previous regime, al-Nabulsi stated that it had the support of global powers but emphasized that divine intervention changes all relationships. He also criticized the lack of media coverage on global tragedies, calling for increased awareness to combat misinformation. He further discussed the strength of the believer, explaining that strength in money, knowledge, and position allows one to perform good deeds. According to al-Nabulsi, the ultimate purpose of human existence is to worship God, which requires understanding the meaning of life and following a righteous path.



Additionally, he spoke on the importance of citizenship and national unity, drawing inspiration from the model of "the people of Yathrib" in the time of the Prophet Muhammad, who despite their differences, united as one community. He emphasized the role of youth and scholars in guiding the nation, asserting that the nation’s future lies in the education and guidance of its youth. Al-Nabulsi concluded by stressing that knowledge is essential for both worldly success and spiritual fulfillment, and that youth represent the future of the nation, requiring a sophisticated, Sharia-based education to prepare them for greater ambitions.

