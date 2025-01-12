Global network warns of 'real-world harm' as meta reduces fact-checking on Facebook, Instagram

(MENAFN) While refuting Mark Zuckerberg's assertion that this kind of moderation is tantamount to censorship, a global cautioned Thursday that there would be "real-world harm" if Meta expands its decision to do away with fact-checking on and Instagram.



Countries like Australia and Brazil are alarmed by Mark Zuckerberg's unexpected announcement this week to drastically reduce content filtering regulations in the US. Zuckerberg is the creator and CEO of Meta. The tech tycoon claimed that the initiative had resulted in "too much censorship" and that fact-checkers were "too politically biased."



However, the censorship claim was deemed "false" by the International Fact-Checking Network, which counts AFP among its dozens of member organizations worldwide.



“We want to set the record straight, both for today’s context and for the historical record,” stated the network.



Facebook, along with WhatsApp and Instagram, pays to employ fact checks from about 80 groups worldwide.



