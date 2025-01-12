Trump's renewed interest in annexing Greenland sparks tension with Denmark, European allies

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald Trump has expressed a fresh interest in annexing Greenland, the biggest island in the world and a mostly autonomous Danish region in the Arctic, in recent weeks.



This week, he went farther by refusing to rule out using economic or military force to seize Greenland, which he had initially hinted at in 2019, during his first term as president.



In response, European and Danish officials have stated that Greenland's territorial integrity must be maintained and that it is not for sale.



With two NATO allies at conflict over a vast area that is 80 percent covered in ice but has significant undiscovered mineral resources, how may this unusual scenario unfold?



And what impact may the 56,000 residents of Greenland, which had been ruled by Denmark for 300 years, have on the outcome of the ambitions for independence?



Here, we examine four potential futures for Greenland.



