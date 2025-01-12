LA Fires Death Toll Rises To 16
Date
1/12/2025 3:09:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A few hours ago the LA Medical Examiner's Office released an
update on the number of fire-related fatalities it is
investigating, Azernews reports via BBC.
So far there are 11 deaths linked to the Eaton fire, and five to
the Palisades fire, bringing the death toll to at least 16.
Officials say that number is likely to rise.
L.A.'s famous Malibu has lost one-third of the eastern edge of
the city, Mayor Doug Stewart says.
Addressing a community meeting on Saturday evening local time,
Stewart says that Malibu has faced three fires in three months, but
the Palisades blaze has been the most destructive.
He says the "beautiful homes" along the Pacific Coast Highway
are gone, and so too is the Big Rock community.
"We have a tremendous rebuilding ahead of us but we are not out
of the fire-fight front yet," Stewart says, explaining that
forecast gusty desert winds would complicate the efforts of crews
tackling the blaze on Sunday.
MENAFN12012025000195011045ID1109080395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.