LA Fires Death Toll Rises To 16


1/12/2025 3:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A few hours ago the LA Medical Examiner's Office released an update on the number of fire-related fatalities it is investigating, Azernews reports via BBC.

So far there are 11 deaths linked to the Eaton fire, and five to the Palisades fire, bringing the death toll to at least 16. Officials say that number is likely to rise.

L.A.'s famous Malibu has lost one-third of the eastern edge of the city, Mayor Doug Stewart says.

Addressing a community meeting on Saturday evening local time, Stewart says that Malibu has faced three fires in three months, but the Palisades blaze has been the most destructive.

He says the "beautiful homes" along the Pacific Coast Highway are gone, and so too is the Big Rock community.

"We have a tremendous rebuilding ahead of us but we are not out of the fire-fight front yet," Stewart says, explaining that forecast gusty desert winds would complicate the efforts of crews tackling the blaze on Sunday.

