(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, a total of 184 clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian troops. The enemy's most intense offensive was in the Pokrovsk sector, while the battle is ongoing in Russia's Kursk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , sharing operational updates as of 8:00 on Sunday, January 12, according to Ukrinform.

The General Staff reports that the situation on the frontline remains challenging. The Russian forces, leveraging its numerical and equipment superiority, is relentlessly attacking the Ukrainian Defense Forces' positions.

"The Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the enemy's onslaught, inflicting maximum losses on them," the General Staff stated.

Over the past day, the Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 25 airstrikes using 45 guided aerial bombs on the Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Additionally, the occupiers shelled settlements and defensive positions nearly 5,000 times, including 167 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). They also deployed 1,771 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Russian aviation targeted areas near Siversk, Nykyforivka, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka in Donetsk region.

Inof up to 4

Ukrainian missile and artillery units struck four Russian troop concentrations and an enemy artillery system over the past day.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces attempted an assault toward Kozacha Lopan but failed.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 18 attacks near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces attacked 23 times, attempting to break through defenses near Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Hryhorivka, and the Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled an assault near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces attempted 27 advances near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy launched six attacks near Toretsk and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian forces thwarted 77 enemy attacks. Russian aviation supported assaults near Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirivka, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka, Slovianka, and Kostiantynopil.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russian troops attacked five times near Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

of

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian invaders attempted two unsuccessful assaults.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks, while one battle is currently ongoing. The Russian forces struck the region with seven guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , no offensive actions were reported yesterday.

On the Volyn and Polissia sectors , there are no signs of enemy offensive formations.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions , the Russian forces are shelling Ukrainian settlements from their territory and conducting reconnaissance.

"Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment, actively undermining their offensive potential in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,750 Russian invaders over the past day.