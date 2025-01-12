Startup Ecosystem In Nashik & Maharashtra, Empowering Msmes & Women Entrepreneurs: Startup India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) From Vision to Reality: How Shreekant Patil is Building the Startup Ecosystem in Nashik & Maharashtra



In recent years, Nashik and the rest of Maharashtra have experienced a remarkable growth in entrepreneurial ventures, a transformation largely fueled by the relentless work of Shreekant Patil. As an accomplished entrepreneur, mentor, and advocate for sustainable business practices, Shreekant has played a pivotal role in cultivating a dynamic startup ecosystem. His collaborations with educational institutions, Startups, Venture Capitals, Investors, MSMEs, and government initiatives have contributed to a thriving entrepreneurial culture across the region.





Shreekant Patil: A Journey of Innovation and Empowerment



A Visionary Entrepreneur and Mentor





Shreekant Patil's entrepreneurial journey is marked by his perseverance and vision. Beginning as a small-town electrical engineer, he transitioned into entrepreneurship in 2004 by founding PARENTNashik, a company specializing in robotic welding consumables and parts. Also he startup one startup MSME Help recently. Over time, his vision broadened to creating a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem, guiding startups, MSMEs Support, and aspiring business leaders toward success in Nashik, Maharashtra.





He has become a leading official startup mentor through his involvement in government of India initiatives like BHASKAR, MAARG, Startup India, Stand-Up India, chief mentor at STPI, and MeitY Startup Hub, & 8 state government in India providing invaluable guidance on navigating government subsidy schemes, securing financial support, and embracing digital transformation. Shreekant's influence spans borders, supporting entrepreneurs in countries including India, the UAE, USA, Singapore, and Europe. His strategic insights on business development, export strategies, and digital marketing have helped startups scale and compete globally.







Shaping Nashik and Maharashtra's Startup Ecosystem



Mentorship & Capacity Building



In 2022, Shreekant initiated efforts to create a robust startup ecosystem in Nashik and Maharashtra. His work has included forging connections between emerging businesses and industry leaders, government bodies, and international markets. Shreekant has focused on engaging local educational institutions-engineering colleges, arts, commerce, pharmacy, law, architecture, and science colleges, girls' college, universities, ITIs, and more-helping students cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and providing opportunities for startups to thrive.





As Committee chairman of the NIMA Startup Hub and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Shreekant has been a driving force behind the creation of over 120 startups in just two years. Through seed funding, government subsidies, and expert mentorship, these businesses have been able to scale effectively. Shreekant has also facilitated more than 5 crore rupees in seed funding, enabling startups across India to access critical resources and government schemes like PMEGP, CMEGP, CGTMSE, NSIC, MOPFI, MSE-CDP, ESDP, ATI, PMS, ZED, LEAN, IC, PM Vishwakarma, SRI, IPR, MSME Samadhan, MSME Support and Stand-Up India etc.





Empowering MSMEs, Women Entrepreneurs, and Digital Transformation





Shreekant Patil's approach to fostering entrepreneurship emphasizes inclusivity, particularly focusing on MSMEs and women entrepreneurs. Through initiatives like Stand-Up India, Udyami Mitra, and Assist Stand-Up India (SUI), he has helped marginalized groups-especially women and SC/ST entrepreneurs-secure the resources and support they need to grow their businesses.



A strong advocate for gender equality, Shreekant has played a key role in initiatives such as Udyam Disha and the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) under G20. His leadership has directly supported women-led startups in securing funding and navigating business development challenges. As a CCC (Customer Credit Counselor) and Facilitator at SIDBI, he assists MSMEs and women entrepreneurs with the document verification process for loan applications. Through his support, over 100 women in Nashik have successfully accessed various Govt. subsidy schemes and loans to establish their businesses, with some even expanding into exports.



Capacity Building and Infrastructure - Ecosystem for Startup Growth



Shreekant Patil's contributions extend beyond mentorship to the creation of essential infrastructure for startups. Through collaborations with over 50 colleges and skill centers across Maharashtra, he has played a key role in establishing incubation centers, FDP, innovation councils, and EDP, startup cells as per University guidelines that foster entrepreneurial growth & creating startup ecosystem at college campus & Nashik.



Shreekant's contributions to academia and entrepreneurship education are equally noteworthy. He serves as a startup mentor at various institutions, including IIT Bombay and Baylor University, playing a crucial role in shaping the academic landscape for future entrepreneurs. His involvement in government initiatives, such as Skill India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), further highlights his dedication to developing a skilled workforce.



Leadership Roles and National International Recognition



CE Shreekant Patil is founder at PARENTNashik, (100 % Export to Europe), Chartered Engineer with DGFT, Valuer, with 30 years of industrial experience now Mentor at Govt of India Initiatives: MAARG, BHASKAR, Startup India Mentor, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, Certified LEAN, ZED, Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Commissions, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Volunteer Startup Mentor at AICTE – Vidyanjali Programme, Independent Director,





