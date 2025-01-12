Avneet Attends Coldplay Concert, Says She Wanted To Give A ‘Glimpse Back Home’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) and social personality Avneet Kaur attended the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi, which she tagged as the“best” and added that she wanted to give a glimpse to people back home what they're about to witness in a couple of days.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Avneet shared a slew of videos from the concert, in which she said:“Thought I'll go again and give a glimpse to people back home what they're about to witness in a couple of days.”

In another video, she wrote:“Coldplay for the 2nd time...The feeling will always be the same.”

Describing the gig as the“best concert ever”, Avneet shared a picture of herself gorging on a donut.

She captioned the image:“Me at a concert.”

Coldplay is all set to perform at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21. The British rock band has announced additional tickets for their upcoming gig, as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour - India.

The band comprises Chris Martin on vocals and piano, Jonny Buckland on guitar, Guy Berryman on bass and Will Champion on drums and percussion.

Talking about Avneet, she started her career in 2010 with the dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. Later, she participated in Dance Ke Superstars, joining the team of "Dance Challengers".

Avneet's acting debut came in 2012 with“Meri Maa”. She was then seen in“Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain”,“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”. In 2013, she featured in“Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani” and“Ek Mutthi Aasmaan”.

She kickstarted her film career in 2014 with Pradeep Sarkar's“Mardaani” starring Rani Mukerji.

From 2018 to 2020, she portrayed Sultana Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, departing from the show in mid-2020 due to health issues.

In June 2023, she starred in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In June 2024, she featured in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh December 2024, Kaur starred in the murder mystery Party Till I Die alongside Vishal Jethwa.

Her next film, Love in Vietnam, was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It is based on the bestselling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.