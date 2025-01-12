Al Jazeera's 'AI In Media' Conference Highlights Future Of Journalism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera's second 'AI in Conference' kicked off yesterday, showcasing how technologies such as deep fakes, automated content creation, and digital human assistants are reshaping media production, all the while sparking concerns about the ethical challenges that come with the powerful technology.

The two-day conference, held at the Sheraton Doha Hotel and organized by Al Jazeera Media institute, was attended by a curated group of experts and specialists. The event opened with a chilling demonstration where the audience watched a deep fake video of the speaker of the event, Ahmed Fakhouri, talking directly to them.

The speaker later took the lead of the conversation, immediately illustrating both the power and potential dangers of AI technology in Media demonstration set the stage and tone for the following discussions on AI's role in journalism, bringing together global technology leaders, media executives, and AI pioneers.

Dr. Mostefa Souag, Acting Director-General of Al Jazeera Media Network, addressing the conference.

Dr. Mostega Souag, Acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network, frames the conference's mission with a stark reminder on AI's impact on the media sector. He states:“We fully realize that AI is not like any other technological tool journalism has benefitted from throughout the years, but rather it is a profound transformation that affects the present and future of journalism, and places us before enormous responsibilities.”He further relays a measured approach to AI adoption while highlighting Al Jazeera's commitment to prioneering new technologies in a responsible way:“We must all realize that there are major challenges and risks within these important opportunities that AI provides to journalism.”

The conference gained momentum with the keynote presentation of Abran Maldonado, OpenAI Ambassador and a leading AI expert, where he featured his personal AI assistant 'Clara' and delved deeper into the intricacies of the highly capable technology, who helped test GPT-3 before its public release, showcased groundbreaking implementations including the first AI magazine cover for Entrepreneur magazine and Mastercard's Small Business AI product. "We are approaching times full of surprises," he says, "and artificial intelligence has become an inseparable part of our lives."

The first session, "Innovative AI Tools in Contemporary Media Technology," revealed how major tech companies are revolutionizing news production.

IBM's Senior Consultant Vinicius Vasconcellos explained how Watson technology's transformation of sports coverage at the US Open, where AI now produces 800 automated video highlights with commentary. "Every AI-generated piece clearly states that it is produced with Watson assistance," Vasconcellos emphasized, highlighting IBM's commitment to transparency.



Microsoft's Director of Data & AI, Chady Haddad, reported significant regional growth in AI adoption, with GCC users increased from 32% to 47% in the last 12 months. "We're not just introducing tools," Haddad explained, "we're supporting media organizations to reimagine their entire content lifecycle - from creation to distribution to monetization."

The session continued with Google Cloud's presentation, where Senior Digital Advisor Dr. Yusri Mhedheb detailed their partnership with Qatar Computing Research Institute as he stresses on the importance of collaborative work in this field.“Partnership is a shared responsibility to ensure responsible use of AI," he explains.

Rabih Saad speaking during the first session of Al Jazeera AI in Media conference on Saturday January 11, 2025. Photo by Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula

Cisco's Senior Manager of Solutions Engineering, Rabih Saad, unveiled advancements in their WebEx platform that are transforming remote broadcasting. Their system now enables automated camera framing, real-time translation across 50 languages, and enhanced video quality even in challenging network conditions. "Imagine the impact on global education when students can see their instructors speaking in their native language," Saad noted, highlighting a successful implementation at their Network Academy.

On the other hand, Zeotap's founder and CEO Daniel Heer brought a fresh perspective on AI-driven personalization in media consumption."In Germany, every Porsche consumer receives the same newsletter, whether they prefer electric cars or traditional engines. This doesn't make sense anymore," Heer explained, demonstrating how AI can create tailored content experiences while respecting user privacy.

Throughout the discussion, speakers tackled the ethical dimensions of AI adoption. Microsoft's Haddad detailed their Content Credentials initiative, designed to combat misinformation by tracking the origin and history of digital content. Google's implementation of watermarking for AI-generated content and IBM's governance frameworks demonstrated the industry's commitment to responsible AI deployment.

The first session concluded with a forward-looking discussion on the emergence of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) – which is an AI on par with human intelligence. "What's coming is amazing," Haddad predicted, ending the discussion with a thought provoking statement: "It's not just about what AI can do - it's about what we do with AI as people and the responsibility that comes with it."

The first day of the conference succeeded in its aim to move beyond theoretical discussions, providing practical frameworks for AI implementation while acknowledging the complex challenges facing modern journalism. As media organizations navigate this technological transformation, the event established Al Jazeera's position at the forefront of responsible AI adoption in global media.