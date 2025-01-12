Meta discontinues DEI programs, impacting transgender, non-binary employees

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has discontinued its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, with notable impacts already being felt by transgender and non-binary employees across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp offices.



The policy changes were implemented late Thursday, shortly after being communicated through an internal memo. According to reports from two Meta employees cited by the New York Times, managers in Silicon Valley, Texas, and New York were instructed to remove tampons from men's restrooms, which had previously been provided for transgender and nonbinary employees.



Additionally, the company has reportedly removed nonbinary and transgender themes from its Messenger chat app and restricted access to DEI policies and training materials on Meta's internal network.



A significant shift in the company’s DEI-driven hiring process, which previously considered racial and gender background, was also reported earlier on Friday by Axios, which obtained the memo from Janelle Gale, Meta’s vice president of human resources.

MENAFN12012025000045016755ID1109080285