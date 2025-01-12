Violent protests erupt in china after teenage boy's death sparks cover-up allegations
(MENAFN) Violent protests have erupted in China after the death of a teenage boy spurred claims of a cover-up by officials, videos from the northern area of Shaanxi have shown.
In videos authenticated by CNN, scores of demonstrators are seen facing a wall of riot Police outside the Pucheng Vocational Technical School, with some flinging batons and other objects towards the officers.
One of the demonstrators was spotted flinging a fire extinguisher at a door, smashing the glass. In response, police are shown brutally dealing with demonstrators, hitting some and tossing others to the ground.
The protests were sparked by the death of a young student named Dang, who was in his third year of school. Local authorities in Pucheng have maintained that Dang's death on January 2 was an accident rather than a crime, but there have been suspicions of a cover-up on social media.
