Nvidia criticizes Biden administration's AI chip export restrictions

(MENAFN) US chipmaker Nvidia has voiced strong opposition to President Joe Biden’s administration’s plans to limit AI chip exports. In a statement cited by Reuters, Nvidia Vice President Ned Finkle criticized the administration for pushing a "last-minute policy" that sidelines the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.



Bloomberg reported that Biden's team is working to finalize regulations restricting exports of AI chips used in data centers to nations deemed adversarial, including Russia and China.



A Commerce Department proposal outlined in December by Reuters would require US companies to adhere to strict compliance measures, including reporting key details to authorities and preventing Chinese access to advanced AI chips.



Finkle cautioned that these measures could "harm the US economy, delay progress, and ultimately assist adversaries."



The Information Technology Industry Council, representing major firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, also opposes the restrictions, arguing they would impose unnecessary burdens on US businesses and provide an edge to international competitors.



The Biden administration has intensified its AI chip export restrictions, broadening a 2023 ban on high-end chip sales to China. In December, further measures targeted 140 entities, including manufacturers of semiconductor equipment.

MENAFN12012025000045016755ID1109080260