Caroline Darian speaks out about abuse and trauma from father, inspiring calls for change in France

(MENAFN) Gisèle Pelicot's daughter Caroline Darian, who was subjected to years of horrifying sexual abuse by her ex-husband and other men, has spoken up about how she is positive her father drugged her and has a strong suspicion that she was also raped.



In a lengthy interview with the BBC, Darian, 46, talked about the psychological "burden" of being the daughter of both the victim and the offender. She also mentioned how much she wanted her father to die behind bars.



Last month, 51 guilty judgments were handed out in a horrific, months-long mass rape and drugging trial that rocked France to its foundation. One of those on trial was found guilty of the attempted and aggravated rape of his own wife, not Gisèle, after copying Pelicot's techniques. Dominique Pelicot and 49 other people were found guilty of the rape or sexual assault of his ex-wife.



Women have been inspired to call for changes in the nation's attitude to gender-based violence as a result of the trial, which has forced the nation to consider a culture beset by widespread misogyny and systematic sexual assault.



