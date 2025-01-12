Weather Today: Are Flights Running Normal? Railway Services To Delhi Disrupted As Trains Delayed By Up To 457 Minutes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A thin layer of fog covered Delhi on Sunday, as the city experienced a cold spell. The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 12 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Indian Railway , about 25 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India. A list shared by news agency ANI shows that train no. 12414, traveling from Jammu Tawi (JAT) to Ajmer Junction (AII), was delayed by up to 457 minutes. Other delayed trains include the 15743 Farakka Express, which is running late by 217 minutes, and the 22437 Prayagraj - Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express, delayed by 200 minutes.

Currently, there is no update by the Delhi Airport informing about flight delays. However, visuals shared by news agency PTI showed, several flights delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog.

The last update shared by the Delhi airport was yesterday wherein it informed that all flights are operating normally as runway visibility has improved. Taking to X, Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information.

Delhi weather update

IMD has issued a warning of a wet spell in the city, with light rain and drizzle in the morning hours on Januaryb 12 while shallow to moderate fog is expedted in the evening and night hours. On January 11, light rain was witnessed in the national capital and the temperature dropped to 7.7 degrees Celsius, as per IMD. The air quality in the national capital was recorded 'poor'. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 284 in Delhi today at 9 am.

On January 9, Sub Committee on GRAP invoked all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of revised Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force. Notably Garp stage III was revoked on 27 December.

