West Bengal Garment Manufacturers & Dealers Association Organises 57Th Garment Buyers & Sellers Meet And B2B Expo In Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 11th January, 2025: The West Bengal garment comes alive with the 57th Garment Fair and B2B being held over three days on January 11, 12, 13, 2025, at Science City, Kolkata spread within 2 lac sqft. area. This event, organized by the West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association (WBGMDA), which has been serving the industry for 59 years, is anticipated to facilitate substantial business opportunities. Approximately 900 national and international brands are expected to participate in this 57th Garment Buyers & Sellers Meet & B2B Expo, presenting a diverse array of kids, men's and women's readymade garments and projected to generate commercial transactions worth an estimated Rs. 1000-1200 crore in the wholesale market.



The importance of the event for the state's economy was underlined by the presence of the State Government and leading businessmen and prominent corporate houses who attended the event, demonstrating the significance of the Association's endeavor in boosting the State economy. Smt. Shashi Panja, Minister in charge, Child and Family Welfare, Govt. of WB; Sri. Sujit Bose, Minister of State for Fire, Govt. of WB and was also attended by several eminent personalities like Sri. Hari Kishan Rathi, President of WBGMDA; Sri. Vijay Kariwala, Senior Vice President of WBGMDA; Sri. Pradeep Murarka, Vice President of WBGMDA; Sri. Devendra Baid, Hony. Secretary of WBGMDA and many others.



Since its establishment, this association has organized clothing fairs and business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions to help the country develop into a significant centre in the global textile supply chain and to support the expansion of a contemporary, vibrant, and competitive apparel industry that is largely made up of MSMEs. The non-retail Buyer Sellers Meet, or WBGMDA, has grown into a meeting place for the most reputable and well-known companies in the country's east. This event creates a lot of jobs, which also makes a substantial contribution to the GDP.



On this occasion, Sri. Hari Kishan Rathi, President of West Bengal Garment Manufacturers & Dealers Association stated,“Due to the high demand for Bengal's textile and apparel industries, the government has built several garment hubs and plans to build more, opening up a plethora of new opportunities. Throughout the year, we have been able to sustain exports, and our industry has attracted interest from clients worldwide, particularly from Europe and the Middle East. Our most recent gathering produced more profitable business than we could have ever imagined.”



The West Bengal Garment Manufacturers & Dealers Association's Hony. Secretary, Sri. Devendra Baid, gave a speech regarding the occasion and stated, "Our association's buyers and sellers meetings have achieved continuous success throughout five decades of doing business. This is one of the biggest B2B events, dedicated to readymade garments. Our Association has continued to expand and has given the readymade garment sector in this country one of the finest support possible despite erratic economic conditions and fluctuations in the industry. The MSME department has approved our meeting, making it the first of its type in our industry.”





About WBGMDA: The West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association stand as one of the foremost organizations in Eastern India, representing the ready-made garment sector and its trade. Established in 1962, the association provides specialized services aimed at fostering the development of the ready-made clothing industry. It operates under the auspices of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

