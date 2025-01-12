Norway to build bomb shelters in new buildings due to Russian aggressive posture

(MENAFN)

The Norwegian authority aims to reinstate an obligation to stablish bomb shelters in new buildings, a practice deserted in 1998. This was stated by Politico, as quoted by Ukrinform.



“There’s more uncertainty around us. We must take care of the civilian population, in case of a ‘worst-case scenario’ with war or armed attack,” Norwegian of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl stated to public broadcaster NRK.



“In that case, shelters are one of the protective measures we need,” she also said.



The decision has taken at a time when Russia is funding a full-scale conflict against Ukraine and pursues to show aggressive behavior. Russia, which has a border with Norway in the Arctic Circle, gives no signs of stop its aggressive posture.



Till 1998, all main residential complexes in Norway were needed to have bomb shelters. The recent regulation will happen to complexes larger than 1,000 square meters.



The authority is suggesting two kinds of shelters: recent ones that will guard against chemical and radioactive weapons; and some to protect against conventional weapons, which could be reused from subway stations or parking garages.



