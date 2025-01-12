New Social Insurance System Will Provide Special Package Of Support For Veterans - Mosp

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Social Policy, together with the Ministry of Veterans, has developed a separate mechanism for social support for the military after demobilization, including payments of up to 100% of cash benefits.

This was announced on television by First Deputy of Social Policy Daryna Marchak, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, support for veterans will begin immediately after demobilization.

“While the veteran is in the hospital, we continue to pay sick leave in the amount of support. While they are looking for a job, we will pay 50% of their cash allowance as unemployment benefits,” said Marchak.

If a veteran is unable to find a job due to restrictions on the body's functionality after an injury or wound, the state will pay 100% of the allowance to those who took direct part in combat operations and 60% to other servicemen.

“We ensure the interaction of three areas - medical, social and employment. Veterans will receive rehabilitation aids, financial support, assistance in retraining, job search and workplace adaptation,” she emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as part of the social insurance reform to be implemented in 2025, rehabilitation will be carried out only if necessary and will not be mandatory. It will be determined by a doctor. If necessary, the period of rehabilitation for the period of temporary disability may be extended to 1 year (currently up to 4 months). During this time, the state will provide the person with all the necessary support, including financial support.

People who have lost their ability to work due to illness or injury at work will receive payments not less than their average salary.