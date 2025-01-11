Pro-independence director snubs Trump’s call to purchase Greenland

(MENAFN) Greenland's prime minister, Mute Bourup Egede, has firmly rejected US President-elect Donald Trump's recent proposal to purchase the island from Denmark. suggested that Greenland, a self-governing Arctic territory, would benefit greatly if it became part of the United States, vowing to protect it from external threats.



Egede responded on Facebook, emphasizing that Greenland belongs to its people, and that the island’s future and independence are matters for Greenlanders to decide, not foreign powers. He also stressed that his is committed to working toward full independence from Denmark, which has governed Greenland since 1721, although it became self-governing in 1979. Greenland was granted the right to seek independence through a referendum in 2009.



Trump had previously proposed buying Greenland in 2019, an idea that was rejected by both Greenland's government and Denmark. More recently, Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland, expressing strong support for the island’s relationship with the United States. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that Greenland’s future should be determined by its people, while also acknowledging the importance of US investment in the island.



