Media reports Russians will be fined over holding items while driving

(MENAFN) Russian authorities are preparing to introduce stricter regulations for drivers by prohibiting them from holding items that could distract their attention while driving, according to the online media outlet Mash. Currently, the law only bans texting or talking on a cell phone without hands-free devices. The new rules will extend this restriction to prevent drivers from holding items such as burgers, kebabs, coffee, or even smoking materials, whether conventional cigarettes or e-cigarettes.



The new measures will be enforced using automated road cameras, which are already used for catching traffic violations such as speeding or not wearing a seatbelt. Drivers caught holding distracting items could face fines of around 1,500 rubles (roughly $14). The updated regulations have been reviewed and approved by experts and are awaiting final approval, though it's unclear when they will go into effect.

